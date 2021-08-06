Receiving and disinfecting food packs during ECQ

x

Receiving and disinfecting food packs during another lockdown

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 06 2021 05:56 PM

A woman sprays alcohol on the food pack she received from the city government in Barangay UP Campus, Quezon City on Friday, the first day of the re-implementation of the enhanced community quarantine, the strictest lockdown level. The Philippines on Friday reported a near 4-month high of COVID-19 infections at 10,623 as health authorities confirmed the presence of the more contagious Delta variant across all of NCR. 

 

