Receiving and disinfecting food packs during ECQ

Receiving and disinfecting food packs during another lockdown

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

A woman sprays alcohol on the food pack she received from the city government in Barangay UP Campus, Quezon City on Friday, the first day of the re-implementation of the enhanced community quarantine, the strictest lockdown level. The Philippines on Friday reported a near 4-month high of COVID-19 infections at 10,623 as health authorities confirmed the presence of the more contagious Delta variant across all of NCR.