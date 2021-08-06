Receiving and disinfecting food packs during ECQ

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Receiving and disinfecting food packs during another lockdown George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 06 2021 05:56 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A woman sprays alcohol on the food pack she received from the city government in Barangay UP Campus, Quezon City on Friday, the first day of the re-implementation of the enhanced community quarantine, the strictest lockdown level. The Philippines on Friday reported a near 4-month high of COVID-19 infections at 10,623 as health authorities confirmed the presence of the more contagious Delta variant across all of NCR. PH posts 10,623 new COVID-19 cases, highest in nearly 4 months Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 ECQ enhanced community quarantine food pack food pack distribution Brgy. UP Campus Quezon City quarantine lockdown /news/08/07/21/nearly-4-month-high-as-ph-posts-11021-new-covid-cases/sports/08/07/21/olympics-why-paalam-cherishes-recycled-silver-medal/entertainment/08/07/21/bakit-tinanggap-ni-sharon-cuneta-ang-revirginized/news/08/07/21/streets-nearly-deserted-on-2nd-day-of-ecq/news/08/07/21/pamamahagi-ng-lockdown-ayuda-sa-ncr-posibleng-simulan-sa-miyerkoles