Praying outside Quiapo Church under ECQ

Praying outside Quiapo Church on the first day of ECQ

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

A man prays outside Quiapo Church in Manila on Friday, the first day of the 2-week enhanced community quarantine in the capital region as part of efforts curb the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant. Under the strict quarantine, public gatherings are banned and Masses and other religious services may only be held virtually.