Praying outside Quiapo Church under ECQ

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Praying outside Quiapo Church on the first day of ECQ Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 06 2021 04:21 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A man prays outside Quiapo Church in Manila on Friday, the first day of the 2-week enhanced community quarantine in the capital region as part of efforts curb the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant. Under the strict quarantine, public gatherings are banned and Masses and other religious services may only be held virtually. DOH: COVID-19 Delta variant detected in all Metro Manila cities Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 Quiapo Church Quiapo mass prayer religious gatherings /news/08/07/21/nearly-4-month-high-as-ph-posts-11021-new-covid-cases/sports/08/07/21/olympics-why-paalam-cherishes-recycled-silver-medal/entertainment/08/07/21/bakit-tinanggap-ni-sharon-cuneta-ang-revirginized/news/08/07/21/streets-nearly-deserted-on-2nd-day-of-ecq/news/08/07/21/pamamahagi-ng-lockdown-ayuda-sa-ncr-posibleng-simulan-sa-miyerkoles