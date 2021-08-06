x

Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Cops inspects jeepney passengers amid lockdown

Eloisa Lopez, Reuters

Posted at Aug 06 2021 08:09 PM

Cops inspects jeepney passengers amid lockdown

A policeman inspects passengers inside a jeepney passing through a checkpoint in Quezon City on Friday, the first day of a two-week lockdown in Metro Manila that was implemented to prevent the spread of the highly infectious COVID-19 Delta variant. The Department of Health on Friday said the number of confirmed Delta variant cases in the country rose to 450, after confirming the presence of the variant in all Metro Manila cities. 

Read More:  coronavirus   COVID-19   ECQ   ECQ protocols   enhanced community quarantine   quarantine   checkpoint   police   PNP   jeepney   Quezon City  