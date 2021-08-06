MULTIMEDIA

Cops inspects jeepney passengers amid lockdown

Eloisa Lopez, Reuters

A policeman inspects passengers inside a jeepney passing through a checkpoint in Quezon City on Friday, the first day of a two-week lockdown in Metro Manila that was implemented to prevent the spread of the highly infectious COVID-19 Delta variant. The Department of Health on Friday said the number of confirmed Delta variant cases in the country rose to 450, after confirming the presence of the variant in all Metro Manila cities.