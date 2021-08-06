Community pantry distributes goods under ECQ

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Community pantry goes into action as ECQ starts George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 06 2021 03:06 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A volunteer from a community pantry in Krus na Ligas, Quezon City distributes meals on the first day of Metro Manila's return to enhanced community quarantine (ECQ), the strictest lockdown level, on Friday. Maginhawa Community Pantry founder Ana Patricia Non earlier announced food packs would be delivered straight to beneficiaries' homes so they would no longer need to line up at village pantries amid movement restrictions. Community pantries magiging 'roving' para mamigay ng pagkain habang ECQ Read More: coronavirus COVID19 ECQ lockdown Enhanced Community Quarantine community pantry relief Krus na Ligas Quezon City /news/08/07/21/nearly-4-month-high-as-ph-posts-11021-new-covid-cases/sports/08/07/21/olympics-why-paalam-cherishes-recycled-silver-medal/entertainment/08/07/21/bakit-tinanggap-ni-sharon-cuneta-ang-revirginized/news/multimedia/photo/08/07/21/streets-nearly-deserted-on-2nd-day-of-ecq/news/08/07/21/pamamahagi-ng-lockdown-ayuda-sa-ncr-posibleng-simulan-sa-miyerkoles