Community pantry goes into action as ECQ starts

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 06 2021 03:06 PM

Community pantry distributes goods under ECQ

A volunteer from a community pantry in Krus na Ligas, Quezon City distributes meals on the first day of Metro Manila's return to enhanced community quarantine (ECQ), the strictest lockdown level, on Friday. Maginhawa Community Pantry founder Ana Patricia Non earlier announced food packs would be delivered straight to beneficiaries' homes so they would no longer need to line up at village pantries amid movement restrictions.

