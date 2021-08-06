Community pantry distributes goods under ECQ

MULTIMEDIA

Community pantry goes into action as ECQ starts

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

A volunteer from a community pantry in Krus na Ligas, Quezon City distributes meals on the first day of Metro Manila's return to enhanced community quarantine (ECQ), the strictest lockdown level, on Friday. Maginhawa Community Pantry founder Ana Patricia Non earlier announced food packs would be delivered straight to beneficiaries' homes so they would no longer need to line up at village pantries amid movement restrictions.