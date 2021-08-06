x

Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Checkpoints on Rizal-NCR border as ECQ takes effect

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 06 2021 09:41 AM

Checkpoints on border as ECQ takes effect

Motorists and pedestrians go through the checkpoint set up at the San Mateo-Batasan bridge on Friday as the enhanced community quarantine goes into effect in the National Capital Region. The NCR and surrounding provinces have been placed anew under ECQ in an effort to curb the rise of the Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus. 

Read More:  coronavirus   COVID19   ECQ   motorists   commuters   NCR   Rizal   border   checkpoint  