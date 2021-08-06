Checkpoints on border as ECQ takes effect

MULTIMEDIA

Checkpoints on Rizal-NCR border as ECQ takes effect

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Motorists and pedestrians go through the checkpoint set up at the San Mateo-Batasan bridge on Friday as the enhanced community quarantine goes into effect in the National Capital Region. The NCR and surrounding provinces have been placed anew under ECQ in an effort to curb the rise of the Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus.

Read More: coronavirus COVID19 ECQ motorists commuters NCR Rizal border checkpoint