EDSA emergency repairs commence

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Traffic builds up as DPWH personnel work on the emergency EDSA road repairs in Quezon City on Saturday, after recent incessant rains damaged the major thoroughfare. The MMDA has advised the public to use alternative routes or public transportation in anticipation of traffic jams during the repairs, which are expected to be completed around 5 a.m. of August 9.