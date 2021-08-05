People prepare to leave NCR before start of ECQ

MULTIMEDIA

Travelers get ready to leave for the provinces before start of ECQ in Metro Manila

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Travelers pack and organize cargo boxes at the Araneta Bus Terminal in Quezon City on Wednesday while waiting for their ride to nearby provinces before the start of the enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila. The capital region is set to reimpose quarantine control points at various exit and entry points in Metro Manila as authorities gear up for another two-week ECQ to contain the spread of the COVID-19 delta variant.