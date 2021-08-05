People flock to Divisoria for goods before 2-week ECQ

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Rushing to buy goods before start of 2-week ECQ George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 05 2021 04:43 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber People flock to Divisoria market in Manila to buy goods on Thursday, a day ahead the scheduled reimposition of the enhanced community quarantine in the National Capital Region. Metro Manila will be placed under the Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) from August 6- 20 to in an effort to curb the spread of the more transmissible Delta variant of COVID-19. PH posts 8,127 new COVID-19 cases; active cases at over 66,000 TIPS: Mga dapat paghandaan sa napipintong Metro Manila ECQ Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 ECQ enhanced community quarantine delta variant Divisoria supply run Manila /sports/08/07/21/ex-nba-player-jeremy-lin-tests-positive-for-covid/news/08/07/21/nearly-4-month-high-as-ph-posts-11021-new-covid-cases/sports/08/07/21/olympics-why-paalam-cherishes-recycled-silver-medal/entertainment/08/07/21/bakit-tinanggap-ni-sharon-cuneta-ang-revirginized/news/multimedia/photo/08/07/21/streets-nearly-deserted-on-2nd-day-of-ecq