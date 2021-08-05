People flock to Divisoria for goods before 2-week ECQ

MULTIMEDIA

Rushing to buy goods before start of 2-week ECQ

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

People flock to Divisoria market in Manila to buy goods on Thursday, a day ahead the scheduled reimposition of the enhanced community quarantine in the National Capital Region. Metro Manila will be placed under the Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) from August 6- 20 to in an effort to curb the spread of the more transmissible Delta variant of COVID-19.