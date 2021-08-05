Home > News MULTIMEDIA Long lines at groceries a day before ECQ Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 05 2021 09:54 PM | Updated as of Aug 05 2021 11:42 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber People line up at a grocery in Quezon City on Thursday, a day before the imposition of another enhanced community quarantine for two weeks in the capital region. The Philippine National Police on Thursday said Metro Manila residents should stay within their city or town when availing essential goods during the ECQ's non-curfew hours. PNP: Shoppers barred from crossing cities during Metro Manila lockdown Di kailangang limitahan ang mga mabibili sa grocery: trade official Consumer groups pumalag sa hirit na 'limit' ng QC sa mabibiling grocery Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 enhanced community quarantine ECQ grocery supply run Quezon City /sports/08/07/21/ex-nba-player-jeremy-lin-tests-positive-for-covid/news/08/07/21/nearly-4-month-high-as-ph-posts-11021-new-covid-cases/sports/08/07/21/olympics-why-paalam-cherishes-recycled-silver-medal/entertainment/08/07/21/bakit-tinanggap-ni-sharon-cuneta-ang-revirginized/news/multimedia/photo/08/07/21/streets-nearly-deserted-on-2nd-day-of-ecq