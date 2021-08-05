x

Long lines at groceries a day before ECQ

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 05 2021 09:54 PM | Updated as of Aug 05 2021 11:42 PM

Long lines at groceries a day before ECQ

People line up at a grocery in Quezon City on Thursday, a day before the imposition of another enhanced community quarantine for two weeks in the capital region. The Philippine National Police on Thursday said Metro Manila residents should stay within their city or town when availing essential goods during the ECQ's non-curfew hours.

