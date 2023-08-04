Mass casualty airline crash simulated at NAIA

MULTIMEDIA
Mass casualty airline crash simulated at Ninoy Aquino International Airport
Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Aug 04 2023 01:11 PM | Updated as of Aug 04 2023 01:50 PM
Rescue teams recover a 'victim' from an aircraft fire in a mass casualty airline crash exercise conducted by the Manila International Airport Authority at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) on August 4, 2023. The Crash Rescue Exercise (CREX) simulates a full-scale aircraft crash incident with airport emergency services, nearby hospitals and fire stations responding.
