Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Mass casualty airline crash simulated at Ninoy Aquino International Airport

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 04 2023 01:11 PM | Updated as of Aug 04 2023 01:50 PM

Mass casualty airline crash simulated at NAIA

Rescue teams recover a 'victim' from an aircraft fire in a mass casualty airline crash exercise conducted by the Manila International Airport Authority at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) on August 4, 2023. The Crash Rescue Exercise (CREX) simulates a full-scale aircraft crash incident with airport emergency services, nearby hospitals and fire stations responding. 

Read More:  airport   crash   airline   accident   burning   NAIA   emergency   response  