Parts of EDSA under emergency repair

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 04 2023 05:59 PM

MMDA personnel on Friday put up road signs informing motorists of emergency repairs scheduled to begin 10pm later along EDSA. The nearly week-long repairs will see the DPWH conduct asphalt overlay and reblocking in 15 EDSA sites after recent incessant rains caused damage to Metro Manila’s main thoroughfare. 

