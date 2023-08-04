MULTIMEDIA

Parts of EDSA under emergency repair

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MMDA personnel on Friday put up road signs informing motorists of emergency repairs scheduled to begin 10pm later along EDSA. The nearly week-long repairs will see the DPWH conduct asphalt overlay and reblocking in 15 EDSA sites after recent incessant rains caused damage to Metro Manila’s main thoroughfare.