Home > News MULTIMEDIA Parts of EDSA under emergency repair Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 04 2023 05:59 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber MMDA personnel on Friday put up road signs informing motorists of emergency repairs scheduled to begin 10pm later along EDSA. The nearly week-long repairs will see the DPWH conduct asphalt overlay and reblocking in 15 EDSA sites after recent incessant rains caused damage to Metro Manila’s main thoroughfare. 'One time, big time' EDSA repairs start Friday night despite possible rains Trains, alternative routes available amid EDSA repairs: DOTr Read More: EDSA EDSA repairs road repair MMDA /news/08/04/23/trains-alternative-routes-available-amid-edsa-repairs-dotr/overseas/08/04/23/south-korea-tightens-security-after-series-of-mass-stabbings/life/08/04/23/da-vinci-ai-art-exhibit-in-manila-what-to-expect/news/08/04/23/alamin-bakit-hindi-dapat-isawalang-bahala-ang-leptospirosis/news/08/04/23/coa-flags-incomplete-documentation-of-p827-b-rt-pcr-tests