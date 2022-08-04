Marcos visits wake of former President Ramos

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Marcos pays last respect to former President Ramos Presidential Photo Posted at Aug 04 2022 01:39 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. speaks with former First lady Amelita ’Ming’ Ramos as he pays respect to the late President Fidel V. Ramos at the Heritage Memorial Park in Taguig City Thursday. Ramos will be given a state funeral with full military honors during the inurnment ceremony at the Libingan ng mga Bayani on August 9. Bongbong Marcos lauds Fidel Ramos as 'symbol of stability' in wake visit Read More: Fidel V Ramos FVR Marcos Ferdinand Marcos Jr. wake /news/08/04/22/deped-needs-p21-billion-for-quake-damaged-schools/sports/08/04/22/pba-smbs-fajardo-perez-pace-best-player-race/news/08/04/22/deped-responds-to-coa-report-flagging-pricey-laptops/entertainment/08/04/22/john-legend-chrissy-teigen-are-expecting/entertainment/08/04/22/matteo-looks-forward-to-watching-more-operas-with-sarah