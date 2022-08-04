Marcos visits wake of former President Ramos

MULTIMEDIA

Marcos pays last respect to former President Ramos

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. speaks with former First lady Amelita ’Ming’ Ramos as he pays respect to the late President Fidel V. Ramos at the Heritage Memorial Park in Taguig City Thursday. Ramos will be given a state funeral with full military honors during the inurnment ceremony at the Libingan ng mga Bayani on August 9.