COVID ward turned to monkeypox isolation ward

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Hospital personnel from the Quezon City General Hospital disinfect the converted COVID-19 wards into monkeypox isolation wards in preparation for possible cases in the city on Thursday. The Department of Health assured the public of its readiness to manage the monkeypox cases following the detection of the country's first case of the disease last week.