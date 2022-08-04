Home > News MULTIMEDIA COVID ward turned to monkeypox isolation ward Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 04 2022 02:35 PM | Updated as of Aug 04 2022 03:18 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Hospital personnel from the Quezon City General Hospital disinfect the converted COVID-19 wards into monkeypox isolation wards in preparation for possible cases in the city on Thursday. The Department of Health assured the public of its readiness to manage the monkeypox cases following the detection of the country's first case of the disease last week. Read More: monkeypox Quezon City General Hospital monkeypox isolation ward /entertainment/08/04/22/rowell-john-arcilla-di-malilimutan-ang-probinsyano/news/08/04/22/deped-appeals-to-private-donors-for-school-supplies/overseas/08/04/22/rimpac-2022-closes-as-china-starts-drills-around-taiwan/entertainment/08/04/22/bagong-magandang-buhay-host-makikilala-na-sa-lunes/classified-odd/08/04/22/scientists-revive-cells-and-organs-in-dead-pigs