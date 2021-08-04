MULTIMEDIA

San Juan City distributes quarantine passes ahead of ECQ

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Residents wait as authorities on Wednesday distribute quarantine passes in Barangay Batis, San Juan City ahead of the implementation of the Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) in the National Capital Region on Aug. 6-20, 2021. The quarantine pass allows 1 person per household to buy essential goods during the whole quarantine period. Fully vaccinated senior residents will also be allowed to go out for essential reasons.



