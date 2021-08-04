Home > News MULTIMEDIA San Juan City distributes quarantine passes ahead of ECQ Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 04 2021 05:13 PM | Updated as of Aug 04 2021 05:27 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Residents wait as authorities on Wednesday distribute quarantine passes in Barangay Batis, San Juan City ahead of the implementation of the Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) in the National Capital Region on Aug. 6-20, 2021. The quarantine pass allows 1 person per household to buy essential goods during the whole quarantine period. Fully vaccinated senior residents will also be allowed to go out for essential reasons. TIPS: Mga dapat paghandaan sa napipintong Metro Manila ECQ Read More: COVID-19 coronavirus enhanced community quarantine APOR San Juan City quarantine pass ECQ Metro Manila ECQ National Capital Region ECQ NCR /news/08/07/21/nearly-4-month-high-as-ph-posts-11021-new-covid-cases/sports/08/07/21/olympics-why-paalam-cherishes-recycled-silver-medal/entertainment/08/07/21/bakit-tinanggap-ni-sharon-cuneta-ang-revirginized/news/08/07/21/streets-nearly-deserted-on-2nd-day-of-ecq/news/08/07/21/pamamahagi-ng-lockdown-ayuda-sa-ncr-posibleng-simulan-sa-miyerkoles