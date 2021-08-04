Pasig residents get unclaimed ECQ 'ayuda'

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Pasig residents receive unclaimed ECQ 'ayuda' Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 04 2021 06:57 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Pasig residents on Wednesday receive their unclaimed Enhanced Community Quarantine Financial Assistance (ECQ FA) given to local government units within the NCR+ bubble last April. The local government of Pasig said it has been conducting distribution drives since June to give beneficiaries who have yet to claim their "ayuda" the chance to finally receive their ECQ FA. Metro Manila cash aid distribution likely to begin Friday - DILG Gov’t can tap contingency funds to provide pandemic aid: ex-Health Secretary Metro Manila mayors agree ECQ aid will be given as cash: Teodoro Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 Enhanced Community Quarantine Financial Assistance ECQ FA Pasig ayuda /news/08/07/21/unang-anibersaryo-ng-pagsabog-ng-beirut-port-ginunita-ng-mga-pinoy-sa-lebanon/news/08/07/21/fil-am-frontliners-in-las-vegas-working-round-the-clock-amid-covid-19-spike/sports/08/07/21/ex-nba-player-jeremy-lin-tests-positive-for-covid/news/08/07/21/nearly-4-month-high-as-ph-posts-11021-new-covid-cases/sports/08/07/21/olympics-why-paalam-cherishes-recycled-silver-medal