Pasig residents get unclaimed ECQ 'ayuda'

Pasig residents receive unclaimed ECQ 'ayuda'

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Pasig residents on Wednesday receive their unclaimed Enhanced Community Quarantine Financial Assistance (ECQ FA) given to local government units within the NCR+ bubble last April. The local government of Pasig said it has been conducting distribution drives since June to give beneficiaries who have yet to claim their "ayuda" the chance to finally receive their ECQ FA.