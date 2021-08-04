Off-site hospital work continues as COVID cases rise

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Off-site hospital construction continues amid rise in COVID-19 cases Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 04 2021 09:27 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Workers continue the construction of an off-site hospital facility with additional beds at the Lung Center of the Philippines in Quezon City on Wednesday. The Department of Public Works and Highways is set to turn over the facilities amid the rising number of COVID-19 Delta variant cases in the country. PH logs 7,342 new COVID-19 cases, 90 add'l deaths DOH says PH community transmission of Delta variant 'assumed' More cities, provinces reporting increase in COVID-19 cases: DOH Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 off-site hospital hospital Lung Center of the Philippines construction workers /news/08/07/21/unang-anibersaryo-ng-pagsabog-ng-beirut-port-ginunita-ng-mga-pinoy-sa-lebanon/news/08/07/21/fil-am-frontliners-in-las-vegas-working-round-the-clock-amid-covid-19-spike/sports/08/07/21/ex-nba-player-jeremy-lin-tests-positive-for-covid/news/08/07/21/nearly-4-month-high-as-ph-posts-11021-new-covid-cases/sports/08/07/21/olympics-why-paalam-cherishes-recycled-silver-medal