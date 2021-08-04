Off-site hospital work continues as COVID cases rise

MULTIMEDIA

Off-site hospital construction continues amid rise in COVID-19 cases

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Workers continue the construction of an off-site hospital facility with additional beds at the Lung Center of the Philippines in Quezon City on Wednesday. The Department of Public Works and Highways is set to turn over the facilities amid the rising number of COVID-19 Delta variant cases in the country.