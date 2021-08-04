Manila taps volunteers for 24/7 vaccination drive

Home  >  News

Manila taps health volunteers for 24/7 vaccination drive

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 04 2021 12:53 PM

Volunteers attend an orientation conducted by the Manila Health Department at the Kartilya ng Katipunan in Manila on Wednesday. The city government of Manila is currently accepting volunteer nurses, doctors, dentists, pharmacists, and midwives to augment the city’s frontliners as they prepare for their 24/7 vaccination drive. 

