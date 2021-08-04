x

Disinfecting houses in Pasay

Posted at Aug 04 2021 04:13 PM | Updated as of Aug 04 2021 04:23 PM

A house in Barangay 201, Zone 20 in Kalayaan Village, Barrio Balagbag in Pasay City is being disinfected on Wednesday after members of 2 families there were infected with the COVID-19 virus. About 40 houses in 22 barangays in the city were placed under granular lockdown due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in the area, according to Pasay City local government unit.
 

