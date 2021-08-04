Home > News MULTIMEDIA Disinfecting houses in Pasay ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 04 2021 04:13 PM | Updated as of Aug 04 2021 04:23 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A house in Barangay 201, Zone 20 in Kalayaan Village, Barrio Balagbag in Pasay City is being disinfected on Wednesday after members of 2 families there were infected with the COVID-19 virus. About 40 houses in 22 barangays in the city were placed under granular lockdown due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in the area, according to Pasay City local government unit. Read More: COVID-19 coronavirus Barangay 201 Kalayaan Village Barrio Balagbag Pasay City disinfection disinfection coronavirus COVID-19 Pasay COVID-19 Pasay City /news/08/07/21/unang-anibersaryo-ng-pagsabog-ng-beirut-port-ginunita-ng-mga-pinoy-sa-lebanon/news/08/07/21/fil-am-frontliners-in-las-vegas-working-round-the-clock-amid-covid-19-spike/sports/08/07/21/ex-nba-player-jeremy-lin-tests-positive-for-covid/news/08/07/21/nearly-4-month-high-as-ph-posts-11021-new-covid-cases/sports/08/07/21/olympics-why-paalam-cherishes-recycled-silver-medal