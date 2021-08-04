Bedridden San Juan residents get COVID-19 jabs at home

MULTIMEDIA

Bedridden residents in San Juan vaccinated against COVID-19

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Armando Lim, 62 comforts his wife Virginia, 61 as health workers prepare to administer Johnson and Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine at their home in San Juan City on Wednesday. The city of San Juan inoculated bedridden residents against COVID-19 as part of the city’s efforts against the virus.