Bedridden San Juan residents get COVID-19 jabs at home

Home > News

MULTIMEDIA

Bedridden residents in San Juan vaccinated against COVID-19

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 04 2021 07:46 PM | Updated as of Aug 04 2021 10:11 PM

Armando Lim, 62 comforts his wife Virginia, 61 as health workers prepare to administer Johnson and Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine at their home in San Juan City on Wednesday. The city of San Juan inoculated bedridden residents against COVID-19 as part of the city's efforts against the virus.

San Juan LGU conducts home vaccination for bedridden residents