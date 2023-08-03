Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

7 electric posts collapse along Ongpin Street in Binondo

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 03 2023 04:45 PM

Road closure along Plaza Ruiz due to toppled electric posts

Members of the Manila Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, Bureau of Fire Protection and Manila Electric Company (MERALCO) personnel assess the damage after at least 7 electric posts collapsed at Ongpin Street corner Quintin Paredes in Binondo, Manila on August 3, 2023. At least 3 people were reported to have sustained minor injuries during the incident.

Read More:  Binondo   electric post   collapse   Manila   Ongpin Street   Plaza Ruiz  