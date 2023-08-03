Road closure along Plaza Ruiz due to toppled electric posts

MULTIMEDIA
7 electric posts collapse along Ongpin Street in Binondo
Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Aug 03 2023 04:45 PM
Members of the Manila Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, Bureau of Fire Protection and Manila Electric Company (MERALCO) personnel assess the damage after at least 7 electric posts collapsed at Ongpin Street corner Quintin Paredes in Binondo, Manila on August 3, 2023. At least 3 people were reported to have sustained minor injuries during the incident.
