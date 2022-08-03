OVP’s Libreng Sakay to operate on EDSA

Home > News MULTIMEDIA OVP launches Peak Hours Augmentation Bus Service (PHABS) on EDSA George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 03 2022 03:14 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Vice President Sara Duterte joins a priest who was blessing buses during the launch of the “Peak Hours Augmentation Bus Service (PHABS) - Libreng Sakay” at the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) on Wednesday. Two OVP buses will be operational in Metro Manila through the EDSA bus carousel route, from 4 a.m. to 10 a.m., and 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Mondays through Saturdays, Duterte's office said. Commuters endure long lines at EDSA bus carousel amid rush hour Read More: Peak Hours Augmentation Bus Service PHABS Libreng Sakay Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange PITX Office of the Vice President Sara Duterte EDSA Bus carousel commuters public transport EDSA /overseas/08/03/22/south-korea-calls-for-calm-over-pelosi-taiwan-visit/entertainment/08/03/22/super-juniors-siwon-unable-to-join-ph-concert/sports/08/03/22/filoil-ue-stuns-arellano-for-breakthrough-win/business/08/03/22/presyo-ng-ilang-school-supplies-uniporme-tumaas/news/08/03/22/ex-president-ramos-to-be-given-state-funeral-on-aug-9