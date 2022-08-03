Home  >  News

OVP launches Peak Hours Augmentation Bus Service (PHABS) on EDSA

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 03 2022 03:14 PM

OVP’s Libreng Sakay to operate on EDSA

Vice President Sara Duterte joins a priest who was blessing buses during the launch of the “Peak Hours Augmentation Bus Service (PHABS) - Libreng Sakay” at the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) on Wednesday. Two OVP buses will be operational in Metro Manila through the EDSA bus carousel route, from 4 a.m. to 10 a.m., and 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Mondays through Saturdays, Duterte's office said.

