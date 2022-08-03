‘Buwis na kinaltas, Ibalik!’

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Teachers urge lawmakers: Keep poll workers tax break Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 03 2022 01:53 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Members of the Alliance of Concerned Teachers hold a protest in front of the House of Representatives in Quezon City Wednesday, urging lawmakers to override the decision of President Marcos, Jr. to veto a bill that would provide tax exemptions on the election workers service honoraria. Marcos opted to give cash aid to election workers, citing possible confusion and ‘leakage' with the imposition of the said tax exemption. Gov't to give poll workers ayuda instead of tax exemptions, says Marcos Read More: Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT) protest election honoraria teachers election workers Congress House of Representatives /entertainment/08/03/22/super-juniors-siwon-unable-to-join-ph-concert/sports/08/03/22/filoil-ue-stuns-arellano-for-breakthrough-win/business/08/03/22/presyo-ng-ilang-school-supplies-uniporme-tumaas/news/08/03/22/ex-president-ramos-to-be-given-state-funeral-on-aug-9/entertainment/08/03/22/apple-tv-counts-its-luck-as-fallen-toy-story-exec-makes-comeback