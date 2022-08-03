‘Buwis na kinaltas, Ibalik!’

MULTIMEDIA

Teachers urge lawmakers: Keep poll workers tax break

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Members of the Alliance of Concerned Teachers hold a protest in front of the House of Representatives in Quezon City Wednesday, urging lawmakers to override the decision of President Marcos, Jr. to veto a bill that would provide tax exemptions on the election workers service honoraria. Marcos opted to give cash aid to election workers, citing possible confusion and ‘leakage' with the imposition of the said tax exemption.