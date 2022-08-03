MULTIMEDIA

Ban Toxics pushes for toxic-free Brigada Eskwela

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Parents and pupils help clean the San Antonio Elementary School along Roosevelt Avenue in Quezon City during the launch of ‘Brigada Eskwela”, on Wednesday. Environmental group Ban Toxics, that participated in the activity, urged schools to ban materials with toxic chemicals such as lead, mercury, phthalates, cadmium, and arsenic which are present in some paints and cleaning solutions, citing their health risks to children.



