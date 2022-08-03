MULTIMEDIA
Ban Toxics pushes for toxic-free Brigada Eskwela
Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Aug 03 2022 04:32 PM
Parents and pupils help clean the San Antonio Elementary School along Roosevelt Avenue in Quezon City during the launch of ‘Brigada Eskwela”, on Wednesday. Environmental group Ban Toxics, that participated in the activity, urged schools to ban materials with toxic chemicals such as lead, mercury, phthalates, cadmium, and arsenic which are present in some paints and cleaning solutions, citing their health risks to children.
