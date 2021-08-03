MULTIMEDIA

Truck mishap kills 1, injures another in Antipolo

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

People watch as workers clear debris after a dump truck fell over and crushed a small canteen along the highway in Sitio Kapatagan, Barangay San Jose, Antipolo City on Tuesday. According to canteen owner Romina Maligaya, the accident happened around 3 a.m., killing her employee John Gilbert Guanzon, 37, while his wife Jessica Setra sustained minor injuries.

The driver of the truck fled from the scene, but his companion was apprehended by locals and rescue teams.