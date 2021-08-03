Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Contact-tracing forms required for boarding

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 03 2021 07:28 PM

Commuters sign contact-tracing forms before boarding the MRT-3 at the Taft Avenue Station in Pasay on Tuesday. The Department of Transportation on Monday said vaccinated individuals who are allowed to go out may avail of free rides on MRT-3, LRT-2 and PNR trains from Aug 3-20 as Metro Manila gears up for the impending enhanced community quarantine.

