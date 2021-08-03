Home > News MULTIMEDIA Contact-tracing forms required for boarding Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 03 2021 07:28 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Commuters sign contact-tracing forms before boarding the MRT-3 at the Taft Avenue Station in Pasay on Tuesday. The Department of Transportation on Monday said vaccinated individuals who are allowed to go out may avail of free rides on MRT-3, LRT-2 and PNR trains from Aug 3-20 as Metro Manila gears up for the impending enhanced community quarantine. Free train rides for vaccinated passengers during ECQ - DOTr Current public transport to be retained during ECQ but only APORs will be accommodated PH confirms 6,879 new COVID-19 infections; active cases at over 63,000 Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 contact tracing contact tracing forms MRT-3 transportation APOR free rides for the vaccinated multimedia multimedia photos /news/08/03/21/hanggang-p4000-lockdown-ayuda-ibibigay-sa-mga-mahihirap-sa-ncr/news/08/03/21/mga-produktong-pinoy-bumida-sa-seoul-food-expo-2021/business/08/03/21/filipino-chinese-business-group-backs-ncr-lockdown-ffcccii/sports/08/03/21/robredo-message-nesthy-carlo-eumir-filipino-olympians/spotlight/08/03/21/taiwans-olympic-medals-revive-debate-over-use-of-chinese-taipei