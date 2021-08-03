Home  >  News

Frontline workers allowed to enter NCR

Eloisa Lopez, Reuters

Posted at Aug 03 2021 03:16 PM

A policeman inspects a public utility vehicle with passengers at a checkpoint set up as heightened restrictions were imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Quezon City on Monday. Frontliners and employees working in companies producing food and other essentials will be allowed to cross borders even as the National Capital Region will be in placed under the strictest enhanced community quarantine on Aug. 6-20, 2021, according to Joint Task Force COVID-19 Shield Commander Lt. Gen. Israel Ephraim.

