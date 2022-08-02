Japan urged to stop financing fossil fuels

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Climate advocates urge Japan to stop financing fossil fuels Jimmy Domingo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 02 2022 04:19 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Climate advocates stage a protest action in front of the Japanese Embassy in Manila on Tuesday, calling on the Japanese government and corporations to stop financing fossil fuels and the promotion of “false solutions” to the climate crisis. Japan, which according to the protesters is one of the top importers of fossil fuels, hosted its 2022 Energy Summit that aims to discuss emerging technologies on the energy sector and address ways toward a carbon-neutral society. Read More: Japan climate advocates climate change 2022 Energy Summit Philippines Movement for Climate Justice (PMCJ) climate crisis fossil fuel protest action rally /sports/08/02/22/guiao-rues-breaks-calls-after-nlexs-qfinals-exit/news/08/02/22/palace-says-not-rejoining-icc-an-issue-of-sovereignty/overseas/08/02/22/japan-swelters-as-temperatures-approach-record-highs/news/08/02/22/philippines-dengue-cases-double-versus-last-year-doh/news/08/02/22/pinoys-deprived-of-court-of-last-resort-if-ph-stays-out-of-icc-group