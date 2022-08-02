Japan urged to stop financing fossil fuels

MULTIMEDIA

Climate advocates urge Japan to stop financing fossil fuels

Jimmy Domingo, ABS-CBN News

Climate advocates stage a protest action in front of the Japanese Embassy in Manila on Tuesday, calling on the Japanese government and corporations to stop financing fossil fuels and the promotion of “false solutions” to the climate crisis. Japan, which according to the protesters is one of the top importers of fossil fuels, hosted its 2022 Energy Summit that aims to discuss emerging technologies on the energy sector and address ways toward a carbon-neutral society.