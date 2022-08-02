Fire in Sta. Cruz, Manila

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Fire in residential area in Sta. Cruz, Manila reaches 5th alarm Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 02 2022 06:18 PM | Updated as of Aug 02 2022 06:47 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Members of the Bureau of Fire Protection attempt to extinguish a fire at a residential area along P. Guevarra and Fugoso Streets, behind the Central Market in Sta Cruz, Manila on Tuesday. The blaze, which started at 1:05 p.m., reached the 5th alarm, and fire out was declared at 3:23. p.m. Residential-commercial area sa Sta. Cruz, Maynila nasunog Read More: Sta Cruz Manila P. Guevarra Street Manila Manila Central Market BFP fire sunog Bureau of Fire Protection /news/08/02/22/more-than-200-filipinos-deported-from-kuwait/business/08/02/22/markets-drop-over-china-us-tensions/sports/08/02/22/mma-folayang-picks-moraes-in-rematch-vs-johnson/news/08/02/22/marcos-foreign-language-use-isnt-sole-mark-of-intelligence/news/08/02/22/paghihigpit-sa-borders-dahil-sa-monkeypox-di-pa-kailangan-doh