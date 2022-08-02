Home  >  News

Fire in residential area in Sta. Cruz, Manila reaches 5th alarm

Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 02 2022 06:18 PM | Updated as of Aug 02 2022 06:47 PM

Fire in Sta. Cruz, Manila

Members of the Bureau of Fire Protection attempt to extinguish a fire at a residential area along P. Guevarra and Fugoso Streets, behind the Central Market in Sta Cruz, Manila on Tuesday. The blaze, which started at 1:05 p.m., reached the 5th alarm, and fire out was declared at 3:23. p.m.

