Fire in Sta. Cruz, Manila

Fire in residential area in Sta. Cruz, Manila reaches 5th alarm

Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News

Members of the Bureau of Fire Protection attempt to extinguish a fire at a residential area along P. Guevarra and Fugoso Streets, behind the Central Market in Sta Cruz, Manila on Tuesday. The blaze, which started at 1:05 p.m., reached the 5th alarm, and fire out was declared at 3:23. p.m.