Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Fabella Hospital evacuates patients as fire razes adjacent property

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 02 2022 07:05 PM

Fire forces Fabella patients to evacuate

Nurses and rescue workers help evacuate patients from the third floor of the Fabella Hospital in Sta. Cruz, Manila, Tuesday afternoon. A huge fire, which reached 5th alarm, hit an adjacent property but was eventually extinguished.

Read More:  Fabella hospital   Manila   Sta Cruz   fire   Sta. Cruz Manila   sunog   evacuation  