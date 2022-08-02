Fire forces Fabella patients to evacuate

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Fabella Hospital evacuates patients as fire razes adjacent property ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 02 2022 07:05 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Nurses and rescue workers help evacuate patients from the third floor of the Fabella Hospital in Sta. Cruz, Manila, Tuesday afternoon. A huge fire, which reached 5th alarm, hit an adjacent property but was eventually extinguished. Residential-commercial area sa Sta. Cruz, Maynila nasunog Read More: Fabella hospital Manila Sta Cruz fire Sta. Cruz Manila sunog evacuation /business/08/02/22/markets-drop-over-china-us-tensions/sports/08/02/22/mma-folayang-picks-moraes-in-rematch-vs-johnson/news/08/02/22/marcos-foreign-language-use-isnt-sole-mark-of-intelligence/news/08/02/22/paghihigpit-sa-borders-dahil-sa-monkeypox-di-pa-kailangan-doh/life/08/02/22/national-artist-alice-reyes-new-dance-group-debuts