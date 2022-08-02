Dog rescued from fire

MULTIMEDIA

Man rescues pet dog during Sta. Cruz fire

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

A man rescues his pet dog during a fire in Barangay 311, Sta. Cruz, Manila on Tuesday. The fire gutted a residential area on Pedro Guevarra St. behind the Quiapo Central Market, according to the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP).