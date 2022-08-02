Dog rescued from fire

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Man rescues pet dog during Sta. Cruz fire George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 02 2022 06:20 PM | Updated as of Aug 02 2022 06:48 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A man rescues his pet dog during a fire in Barangay 311, Sta. Cruz, Manila on Tuesday. The fire gutted a residential area on Pedro Guevarra St. behind the Quiapo Central Market, according to the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP). Residential-commercial area sa Sta. Cruz, Maynila nasunog Read More: Barangay 311 Manila Quiapo Central Market Pedro Guevarra Street BFP fire sunog dog pet /news/08/02/22/chemical-spill-pinangangambahan-sa-isang-ilog-sa-davao/news/08/02/22/monkeypox-risk-from-trying-on-clothes-is-low-expert/sports/08/02/22/pba-pasaol-ready-to-make-a-contribution-for-meralco/entertainment/08/02/22/janella-channels-valentina-as-darna-debut-nears/entertainment/08/02/22/liza-james-bella-poarch-at-bretman-rocks-birthday