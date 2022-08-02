Home > News MULTIMEDIA Class enrollment in Manila for SY 2022-2023 George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 02 2022 03:11 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Teachers process enrollment forms at the Hermenegildo J. Atienza Elementary School in Baseco Compound, Tondo, Manila on Tuesday. A total of 13,152,065 learners have so far registered since enrollment started last July 25, according to the Department of Education. Enrollment for SY 2022-2023 reaches 13 million: DepEd Read More: Brigada Eskwela Department of Education Hermenegildo J. Atienza Elementary School Baseco Compound Tondo Manila DepEd SY 2022-2023 school year 2022-2023 enrollment school enrollment /overseas/08/02/22/japan-swelters-as-temperatures-approach-record-highs/news/08/02/22/philippines-dengue-cases-double-versus-last-year-doh/news/08/02/22/pinoys-deprived-of-court-of-last-resort-if-ph-stays-out-of-icc-group/business/08/02/22/luzon-quake-infra-damage-reaches-p12-b-ndrrmc/entertainment/08/02/22/look-solenn-heussaff-flaunts-baby-bump-in-photo-shoot