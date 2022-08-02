MULTIMEDIA

Class enrollment in Manila for SY 2022-2023

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Teachers process enrollment forms at the Hermenegildo J. Atienza Elementary School in Baseco Compound, Tondo, Manila on Tuesday. A total of 13,152,065 learners have so far registered since enrollment started last July 25, according to the Department of Education.



