Home > News MULTIMEDIA Strict implementation of health protocols urged as COVID-19 cases rise Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 02 2021 03:06 PM Commuters sanitize before boarding a public utility vehicle in adherence to minimum health protocols at a public transport terminal on C3 Road along 5th Avenue in Caloocan City on Monday. The Inter-Agency Task Force on COVID-19 reminded the public to strictly observe minimum health protocols as cases of the highly infectious Delta variant have been recorded in Metro Manila. Metro Manila public transportation to remain during ECQ: official Read More: COVID-19 Caloocan public transportation IATF minimum health protocols