Strict implementation of health protocols urged as COVID-19 cases rise

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Commuters sanitize before boarding a public utility vehicle in adherence to minimum health protocols at a public transport terminal on C3 Road along 5th Avenue in Caloocan City on Monday. The Inter-Agency Task Force on COVID-19 reminded the public to strictly observe minimum health protocols as cases of the highly infectious Delta variant have been recorded in Metro Manila.