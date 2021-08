MULTIMEDIA

Marikina river water level rises

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

The water level of Marikina River dips below 15 meters, hours after the local government unit of Marikina raised alarm on the increasing water level at 5am on Monday. Several cars parked in the area got submerged as residents were caught off guard with the rising water level caused by heavy downpour in mountainous areas of Rizal.