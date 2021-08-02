MULTIMEDIA

Hundreds queue for COVID-19 vaccine in Las Piñas

Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News

People waiting to get vaccinated crowd the entrance of a COVID-19 vaccination site in Pulang Lupa Uno, C5 extension Road, Las Piñas City in this video taken around 7am on Monday. Hundreds of people, mostly seafarers and cruise ship workers, queued as early as 2am for a chance to get vaccinated as the country experiences a surge in COVID-19 cases.

