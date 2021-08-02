MULTIMEDIA
Hundreds queue for COVID-19 vaccine in Las Piñas
Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Aug 02 2021 12:49 PM
People waiting to get vaccinated crowd the entrance of a COVID-19 vaccination site in Pulang Lupa Uno, C5 extension Road, Las Piñas City in this video taken around 7am on Monday. Hundreds of people, mostly seafarers and cruise ship workers, queued as early as 2am for a chance to get vaccinated as the country experiences a surge in COVID-19 cases.
