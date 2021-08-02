Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination at Quirino Grandstand

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 02 2021 09:28 AM

Drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination at Quirino Grandstand

A health worker administers the first dose of Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to a resident at the drive-thru vaccination site in Quirino Grandstand, Manila on Monday. Only those who have pre-registered through the www.manilacovid19vaccine.ph will be accommodated given the limited doses in the vaccine site, according to the City of Manila Public Information Office. 

Read More:  COVID-19   coronavirus   COVID-19 vaccine   drive-thru vaccination   Quirino Grandstand   Manila   multimedia   multimedia photos  