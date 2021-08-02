Home > News MULTIMEDIA Drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination at Quirino Grandstand ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 02 2021 09:28 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A health worker administers the first dose of Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to a resident at the drive-thru vaccination site in Quirino Grandstand, Manila on Monday. Only those who have pre-registered through the www.manilacovid19vaccine.ph will be accommodated given the limited doses in the vaccine site, according to the City of Manila Public Information Office. Read More: COVID-19 coronavirus COVID-19 vaccine drive-thru vaccination Quirino Grandstand Manila multimedia multimedia photos /sports/08/02/21/nba-kawhi-leonard-declines-player-option-becomes-free-agent-reports/business/08/02/21/zoom-settle-privacy-lawsuit-85-million/video/news/08/02/21/water-level-sa-marikina-river-umabot-ng-155-meters/business/08/02/21/sky-news-australia-suspended-youtube-one-week/business/08/02/21/hawaii-honolulu-pal-negative-rt-pcr-exempted-quarantine