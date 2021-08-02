MULTIMEDIA

Drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination at Quirino Grandstand

ABS-CBN News

A health worker administers the first dose of Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to a resident at the drive-thru vaccination site in Quirino Grandstand, Manila on Monday. Only those who have pre-registered through the www.manilacovid19vaccine.ph will be accommodated given the limited doses in the vaccine site, according to the City of Manila Public Information Office.