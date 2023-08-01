Home  >  News

Assistance to low-income Filipinos pushed with new round of fuel hike

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 01 2023 01:29 PM

'Ibaba presyo ng langis'

Member groups of the Samahan at Ugnayan ng mga Konsyumer para sa Ikauunlad ng Bayan hold a protest against the recent round of oil price hikes at the Boy Scout Circle, Quezon City on August 1, 2023. The group called on the government to assist low-income Filipinos dealing with the impacts of recent typhoons compounded by increasing prices of basic consumer goods.

