'Ibaba presyo ng langis'

Assistance to low-income Filipinos pushed with new round of fuel hike

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Member groups of the Samahan at Ugnayan ng mga Konsyumer para sa Ikauunlad ng Bayan hold a protest against the recent round of oil price hikes at the Boy Scout Circle, Quezon City on August 1, 2023. The group called on the government to assist low-income Filipinos dealing with the impacts of recent typhoons compounded by increasing prices of basic consumer goods.