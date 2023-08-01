'Ibaba presyo ng langis'

MULTIMEDIA
Assistance to low-income Filipinos pushed with new round of fuel hike
Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Aug 01 2023 01:29 PM
Member groups of the Samahan at Ugnayan ng mga Konsyumer para sa Ikauunlad ng Bayan hold a protest against the recent round of oil price hikes at the Boy Scout Circle, Quezon City on August 1, 2023. The group called on the government to assist low-income Filipinos dealing with the impacts of recent typhoons compounded by increasing prices of basic consumer goods.
