Covering up against the rain

MULTIMEDIA

Rider covers up against the rain along EDSA

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

A motorcycle rider takes shelter under the Kamuning flyover to cover a packaged food for delivery during a heavy downpour in Quezon City on Tuesday. The Metro Manila Development authority warned motorcycle riders not to stop under flyovers and footbridges, citing safety concerns and its impact to traffic flow. Erring riders will be issued violation tickets with a P500 fine starting August 1.