MULTIMEDIA

Remembering Cory Aquino on her death anniversary

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Flowers are offered at the tomb of former President Corazon C. Aquino at the Manila Memorial Park in Paranaque City on Monday. The country commemorates the 13th death anniversary of the democracy icon Cory Aquino, who died on August 1, 2009 after battling colon cancer.