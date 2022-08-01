Home > News MULTIMEDIA Remembering Cory Aquino on her death anniversary Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 01 2022 03:18 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Flowers are offered at the tomb of former President Corazon C. Aquino at the Manila Memorial Park in Paranaque City on Monday. The country commemorates the 13th death anniversary of the democracy icon Cory Aquino, who died on August 1, 2009 after battling colon cancer. Inaugural Address of former President Corazon C. Aquino, February 25, 1986 Why TIME chose Cory Aquino as 1986 Person of the Year Read More: Corazon Aquino Cory Aquino death anniversary /news/08/01/22/philippines-will-not-rejoin-icc-says-marcos/business/08/01/22/unionbank-acquires-citi-consumer-business-in-ph/life/08/01/22/pia-wurtzbach-stars-in-tribute-to-dennis-celestial/entertainment/08/01/22/review-esthers-back-with-new-twist-in-orphan-first-kill/overseas/08/01/22/what-us-china-game-of-chicken-over-pelosi-and-taiwan-means-for-se-asia