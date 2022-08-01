Marcos attends PinasLakas campaign launch

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Marcos visits COVID vaccination site as ‘PinasLakas’ campaign launched Jam Sta. Rosa, AFP Posted at Aug 01 2022 04:02 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. delivers a speech during his visit to a COVID-19 vaccination site in Pasig City on Monday. The Health department launched its “PinasLakas” campaign, which aims to strengthen the COVID-19 booster vaccination around the country during the first 100 days of the Marcos administration. Philippines reports 4,159 new COVID-19 cases, highest since Feb 10 Read More: Ferdinand Marcos Jr. COVID-19 vaccination PinasLakas DOH COVID-19 vaccine booster COVID-19 coronavirus Department of Health DOH /news/08/01/22/grupo-ng-mga-estudyante-guro-tutol-sa-mandatory-rotc/sports/08/01/22/pvl-coach-hopes-cignal-at-full-strength-for-semis/news/08/01/22/marcos-reiterates-importance-of-getting-covid-vaccine/sports/08/01/22/verstappen-exploits-ferrari-flop-to-hammer-home-title-advantage/entertainment/08/01/22/kobie-brown-opens-up-on-feelings-for-andi-abaya