Marcos attends PinasLakas campaign launch

Marcos visits COVID vaccination site as ‘PinasLakas’ campaign launched

Jam Sta. Rosa, AFP

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. delivers a speech during his visit to a COVID-19 vaccination site in Pasig City on Monday. The Health department launched its “PinasLakas” campaign, which aims to strengthen the COVID-19 booster vaccination around the country during the first 100 days of the Marcos administration.