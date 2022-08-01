3 killed in Tagaytay-Nasugbu Road mishap

MULTIMEDIA
Search and rescue after Tagaytay-Nasugbu Road vehicular accident
Courtesy: Alex Pimentel, Nasugbu MDRRMO thru Dennis Datu
Posted at Aug 01 2022 11:29 AM
Rescue personnel work at a site of a vehicular accident along the Tagaytay-Nasugbu Road in Barangay Aga, Nasugbu, Batangas on Monday. At least 3 people were confirmed killed while search and rescue operation continue after a dump truck, carrying sand, lost its brakes hitting a motorcycle and a sports utility vehicle (SUV).
- /entertainment/08/01/22/janine-berdin-open-to-doing-acting-projects
- /entertainment/08/01/22/look-angelica-panganiban-glows-in-baby-shower
- /entertainment/08/01/22/ria-atayde-pens-message-for-newly-engaged-brother-arjo
- /classified-odd/08/01/22/traveler-fined-us2000-over-contraband-mcmuffins
- /entertainment/08/01/22/assunta-de-rossi-has-daughter-fiore-baptized