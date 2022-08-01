3 killed in Tagaytay-Nasugbu Road mishap

MULTIMEDIA

Search and rescue after Tagaytay-Nasugbu Road vehicular accident

Courtesy: Alex Pimentel, Nasugbu MDRRMO thru Dennis Datu

Rescue personnel work at a site of a vehicular accident along the Tagaytay-Nasugbu Road in Barangay Aga, Nasugbu, Batangas on Monday. At least 3 people were confirmed killed while search and rescue operation continue after a dump truck, carrying sand, lost its brakes hitting a motorcycle and a sports utility vehicle (SUV).