MULTIMEDIA

Parañaque places Banner Garden Site under lockdown

Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Contact tracers make house-to-house visits at Banner Garden Site, Fourth State, Barangay San Antonio in Parañaque on Sunday. The city government of Parañaque placed the compound under granular and calibrated lockdown after 8 residents tested positive for COVID-19, affecting around 131 families or 420 individuals who will be subjected to RT-PCR and genome testing for the Delta variant.