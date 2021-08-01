Home > News MULTIMEDIA Monitoring 'NCR Plus' borders ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 01 2021 05:51 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Police officers monitor motorists passing through a checkpoint between Las Piñas and Bacoor City in Cavite on Sunday, in a bid to prevent the spread of COVID-19's Delta variant. The Department of Interior and Local Government directed Joint Task Force COVID Shield to strictly monitor quarantine control points along boundaries of the NCR Plus areas and ensure the implementation of minimum health protocols in both private and public utility vehicles. Philippines' COVID-19 death toll breaches 28,000; over 8,000 new cases confirmed NCR under ECQ from Aug. 6-20 to curb COVID-19 Delta variant spread: Palace Read More: COVID-19 coronavirus general community quarantine enhanced community quarantine Parañaque Bacoor Cavite /sports/08/01/21/pba-norwood-keys-rain-or-shine-win-vs-hadluck-terrafirma/news/08/01/21/aklan-laguna-apayao-mecq-aug-2021/entertainment/08/01/21/john-lloyd-cruz-confesses-he-wants-to-fall-in-love-again/news/08/01/21/metro-manila-nakakaranas-ng-serious-surge-ng-covid-19-octa/sports/08/01/21/like-nephew-like-uncle-darchinyans-havent-had-luck-against-filipino-boxers