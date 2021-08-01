x

Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Monitoring 'NCR Plus' borders

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 01 2021 05:51 PM

Monitoring 'NCR Plus' borders

Police officers monitor motorists passing through a checkpoint between Las Piñas and Bacoor City in Cavite on Sunday, in a bid to prevent the spread of COVID-19's Delta variant. The Department of Interior and Local Government directed Joint Task Force COVID Shield to strictly monitor quarantine control points along boundaries of the NCR Plus areas and ensure the implementation of minimum health protocols in both private and public utility vehicles.

Read More:  COVID-19   coronavirus   general community quarantine   enhanced community quarantine   Parañaque   Bacoor   Cavite  