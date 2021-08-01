MULTIMEDIA

Monitoring 'NCR Plus' borders

ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Police officers monitor motorists passing through a checkpoint between Las Piñas and Bacoor City in Cavite on Sunday, in a bid to prevent the spread of COVID-19's Delta variant. The Department of Interior and Local Government directed Joint Task Force COVID Shield to strictly monitor quarantine control points along boundaries of the NCR Plus areas and ensure the implementation of minimum health protocols in both private and public utility vehicles.