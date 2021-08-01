MULTIMEDIA

NCR-Bulacan border check as stricter quarantine protocols take effect

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Members of the Philippine National Police screen and remind travelers crossing a checkpoint at the boundary of Caloocan City and San Jose Del Monte, Bulacan about the adjusted quarantine protocols as NCR and Bulacan are placed under general community quarantine with heightened restrictions starting Sunday. Metro Manila will eventually be placed under the Enhanced Community Quarantine starting August 6 until the 20th to prevent spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant.