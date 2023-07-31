Home  >  News

Rolex Dela Pena, EPA-EFE/pool

Posted at Jul 31 2023 11:47 AM

Marcos meets with EU head Ursula von der Leyen

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. (right) talks with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen during arrival honors at Malacanang Palace in Manila on Monday. The two leaders are expected to hold bilateral meetings to bolster European Union-Philippines relations and discuss matters on trade, security and global challenges in infrastructure. 

