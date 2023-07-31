Home > News MULTIMEDIA Marcos meets with EU head Ursula von der Leyen Rolex Dela Pena, EPA-EFE/pool Posted at Jul 31 2023 11:47 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. (right) talks with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen during arrival honors at Malacanang Palace in Manila on Monday. The two leaders are expected to hold bilateral meetings to bolster European Union-Philippines relations and discuss matters on trade, security and global challenges in infrastructure. Read More: Ursula von der Leyen European Union Ferdinand Marcos Jr bilateral meeting /life/07/31/23/pia-wurtzbach-gives-glimpse-of-her-first-book/entertainment/07/31/23/moira-dela-torre-now-in-her-most-empowered-era/business/07/31/23/presyo-ng-petrolyo-may-malaking-pagtaas-sa-agosto-1/entertainment/07/31/23/charlie-carlo-find-each-other-amid-struggles-in-third-world-romance-trailer/news/07/31/23/doh-covid-patients-should-still-isolate