Lola, grandson saved from flooded house in Calumpit

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Members of Calumpit Municipal Risk Reduction and Management Office save 88-year-old Virginia Delos Reyes along with her grandson in Barangay San Miguel, Calumpit, Bulacan on Monday. Delos Reyes said they have been stranded in their house for a week as incessant rains brought by the enhanced habagat caused flooding in the area.