UP Diliman holds face-to-face graduation

Home > News MULTIMEDIA UP Diliman's 111th General Commencement Exercises held in-person Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 31 2022 02:28 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Graduates attend the 111th General Commencement Exercises of the University of the Philippines Diliman Campus in Quezon City on Sunday. The university held its face-to-face graduation ceremonies after 2 years of holding virtual graduations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Beyond the honors: Meet the UP Diliman students graduating summa cum laude Read More: UP Diliman 11th General Commencement Exercises University of the Philippines UP graduation UP Diliman graduation college graduation university graduation face-to-face graduation in-person graduation graduation ceremony Pagtatapos commencement exercises Iskolar ng Bayan Isko Iska /news/07/31/22/philippines-still-low-risk-for-covid-19-doh/entertainment/07/31/22/charo-imee-nora-reunite-decades-after-working-on-himala/news/07/31/22/monkeypox-karaniwang-mild-madalang-makamatay-doh/news/07/31/22/face-to-face-graduation-muling-idinaos-sa-up-diliman/news/07/31/22/remains-of-ex-basilan-mayor-rose-furigay-arrive-home