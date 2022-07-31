Home  >  News

UP Diliman's 111th General Commencement Exercises held in-person

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 31 2022 02:28 PM

UP Diliman holds face-to-face graduation

Graduates attend the 111th General Commencement Exercises of the University of the Philippines Diliman Campus in Quezon City on Sunday. The university held its face-to-face graduation ceremonies after 2 years of holding virtual graduations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

