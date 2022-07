Sunday Mass at Tayum Church days after the quake

MULTIMEDIA

Attending Sunday Mass at Tayum Church days after the M7.0 quake

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Devotees attend the early morning mass outside the Santa Catalina de Alejandria Parish Church in Tayum, Abra on Sunday. The Baroque church, completed in 1803, was heavily damaged after a 7.0 magnitude earthquake hit Abra province on July 27, 2022.