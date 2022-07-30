Security guard pays tribute to slain colleague

MULTIMEDIA

Security guard pays tribute to colleague Jeneven Bandiala

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

A security guard from Megaforce Security Agency, the same agency of Jeneven Bandiala, who was killed in the Ateneo shooting, pins a ribbon on the coffin of Bandiala during his wake at a funeral home in Quezon City on Saturday. Bandiala was the third victim killed at the Ateneo De Manila University when Chao Tiao Yumol shot and killed former Lamitan Mayor Rose Furigay and her assistant during the university's law school graduation.