Drive-thru jabs at COVID-19 vaccine site in Manila

A woman reacts as she receives a jab of a COVID-19 vaccine at the drive-thru vaccination site located at the Quirino Grandstand in Manila on Saturday. The city government allotted 400 doses for people who were able to register successfully for the drive-thru site on its website. 7.8 million Filipinos fully vaccinated vs COVID-19: Palace ECQ in Metro Manila meant to delay virus spread: Vergeire