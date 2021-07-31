x

Drive-thru jabs at COVID-19 vaccine site in Manila

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 31 2021 02:29 PM

A woman reacts as she receives a jab of a COVID-19 vaccine at the drive-thru vaccination site located at the Quirino Grandstand in Manila on Saturday. The city government allotted 400 doses for people who were able to register successfully for the drive-thru site on its website. 

 

