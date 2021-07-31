Home > News MULTIMEDIA Border control set up along Batasan-San Mateo George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 31 2021 08:38 PM | Updated as of Jul 31 2021 09:33 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Motorists pass freely at a checkpoint set up along the Batasan-San Mateo road on Saturday, a few hours before the PNP begins border controls in NCR Plus. The Department of the Interior and Local Government in a statement on Saturday said Joint Task Force COVID shield commander Israel Dickson has been directed to activate quarantine control borders in Metro Manila and neighboring areas in a bid to arrest the spread of the more contagious Delta variant. DILG: PNP to put up border controls in NCR Plus starting midnight Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 border control Delta variant ECQ DILG PNP multimedia multimedia photos /sports/07/31/21/pba-defers-ginebra-san-miguel-game-cites-covid-protocols/sports/07/31/21/petecio-brings-olympic-glory-back-to-ph-25-years-after-onyok/life/07/31/21/read-official-family-statement-on-the-passing-of-arlene-de-castro/video/life/07/31/21/parke-na-binuo-gamit-ang-mga-patapon-na-bagay-bubuksan-sa-albay/video/news/07/31/21/19-stranded-seafarers-sa-may-dagat-sa-china-humihingi-ng-tulong