Border control set up along Batasan-San Mateo

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Motorists pass freely at a checkpoint set up along the Batasan-San Mateo road on Saturday, a few hours before the PNP begins border controls in NCR Plus. The Department of the Interior and Local Government in a statement on Saturday said Joint Task Force COVID shield commander Israel Dickson has been directed to activate quarantine control borders in Metro Manila and neighboring areas in a bid to arrest the spread of the more contagious Delta variant.